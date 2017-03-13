US: NIH would see huge budget cut under Trump's proposal
The National Institutes of Health would absorb an enormous $5.8 billion cut under President Trump's first budget proposal - equal to about 19 percent of its current $30.3billion discretionary budget. The plan "includes a major reorganization" of NIH's 27 institutes and centers and would eliminate the Fogarty International Center, a $69.1 million program dedicated to building partnerships between health research institutions in the United States and abroad.
