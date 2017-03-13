Trump's proposed cuts to climate agency would render coasts vulnerable, scientists say

A proposed White House budget for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration could put coastal communities throughout the nation at a major disadvantage as they struggle to adapt to threats from sea-level rise, severe storms and other climate-related events, scientists and other experts said. That's because the budget, revealed by The Washington Post last week, targets a handful of programs that provide important resources to help coastal states prepare for the coming effects of climate change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.