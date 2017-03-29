Trump's Education Department nixes Obama-era grant program for school diversity

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos reads to second grade students at Carderock Springs Elementary School in Bethesda, Md., on March 23. President Trump's Education Department has decided to nix an Obama-era grant program meant to help local districts devise ways to boost socioeconomic diversity within their schools, a program that some advocates considered a barometer of the new administration's commitment to integrated classrooms. An Education Department official said the $12 million grant program was discontinued because it would not be a wise use of tax dollars, in part because the money was to be used for planning, not implementation.

