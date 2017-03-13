Study Sheds Light on Prognosis of mTBI Symptoms for Returning Soldiers

Bethesda, Md. - Nearly 50 percent of recently-deployed Soldiers who sustained a mild traumatic brain injury reported post-concussive symptoms - like headaches, sleep disturbance, and forgetfulness - three months after returning from deployment, according to a study published March 17 in Neurology by researchers at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences , and the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center.

