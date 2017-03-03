Spring Arts 2017 - galleries: The art of the matter

Artists & Makers Studios presents "at 2 ," a gallery featuring artwork from more than 120 resident artists, opening Friday, March 3. There will be an opening reception with champagne celebrating the organization's second anniversary from 6-9 p.m. Also on display will be mini-solo exhibits in the New Masters Gallery from Ken Bachman, Sara Bardin, Mary Morris and Lis Zadravec. The Montgomery County Camera Club will also display its exhibit "Visualizations" at Artists & Makers Studios.

