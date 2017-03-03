Spring Arts 2017 - galleries: The art...

Spring Arts 2017 - galleries: The art of the matter

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Washington Blade

Artists & Makers Studios presents "at 2 ," a gallery featuring artwork from more than 120 resident artists, opening Friday, March 3. There will be an opening reception with champagne celebrating the organization's second anniversary from 6-9 p.m. Also on display will be mini-solo exhibits in the New Masters Gallery from Ken Bachman, Sara Bardin, Mary Morris and Lis Zadravec. The Montgomery County Camera Club will also display its exhibit "Visualizations" at Artists & Makers Studios.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethesda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Religion and Lying: Thou shalt not speak altern... Feb 25 yehoshooah adam 1
News Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag... Dec '16 Imprtnrd 10
Election Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10) Nov '16 C Welles 44
Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road Oct '16 Ani 2
News Police: Thieves steal BMW, 25 iPads from school... (Jul '16) Jul '16 SAM 2
See all Bethesda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethesda Forum Now

Bethesda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethesda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Bethesda, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,131 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC