Spa Week returns in April, with bookings now open
Bookings are now open for Spa Week, which returns to the capital area April 17-23. Now in its 13th year as a relaxation institution, Spa Week's Spring Spa Week aims to deliver the best in health and wellness, with nationwide outlets taking part in the biannual tradition that aims to put some peace back into a busy public that needs to unwind.
