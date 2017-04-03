Promising cancer drugs may speed tumours in some patients
Powerful drugs that unleash the immune system hold the promise to wipe out cancer for a fraction of people with advanced disease. But two recent studies 1 , 2 suggest that these therapies, called PD-1 inhibitors , may backfire in some patients - speeding cancer's spread.
