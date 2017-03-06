new More beauty may mean bigger buildings for Bethesda
Tired of the unappealing architecture in Montgomery County, especially in Bethesda, county leaders have been considering ways to improve it. "There is a shortage of really attractive, distinctive buildings," county councilman George Leventhal said at a planning committee work session on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
