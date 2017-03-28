Montgomery council member Marc Elrich enters 2018 race for county executive
Montgomery County Council member Marc Elrich has officially launched a widely expected campaign for county executive, promising to bring his brand of liberal community activism to the office. Donning a rarely-seen necktie to speak to supporters at the Barking Dog pub in Bethesda on Sunday, Elrich said he would accept no money from real estate developers or their attorneys.
