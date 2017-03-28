Montgomery council member Marc Elrich...

Montgomery council member Marc Elrich enters 2018 race for county executive

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

Montgomery County Council member Marc Elrich has officially launched a widely expected campaign for county executive, promising to bring his brand of liberal community activism to the office. Donning a rarely-seen necktie to speak to supporters at the Barking Dog pub in Bethesda on Sunday, Elrich said he would accept no money from real estate developers or their attorneys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethesda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mon just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Religion and Lying: Thou shalt not speak altern... Feb '17 yehoshooah adam 1
News Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag... Dec '16 Imprtnrd 10
Election Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10) Nov '16 C Welles 44
Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road (Sep '16) Oct '16 Ani 2
See all Bethesda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethesda Forum Now

Bethesda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethesda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Oakland
 

Bethesda, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,428 • Total comments across all topics: 279,889,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC