MIT study: NIH funding helps generate private-sector patents

Research grants issued by the National Institutes of Health contribute to a significant number of private-sector patents in biomedicine, according to a new study co-authored by an MIT professor. The study, published in the journal Science , examines 27 years of data and finds that 31 percent of NIH grants, which are publicly funded, produce articles that are later cited by patents in the biomedical sector.

