Lawmakers press Md. highway agency to improve safety of Montgomery Co. intersection

Wednesday Read more: The Washington Post

A car makes a left turn across River Road at Braeburn Parkway in Bethesda in July. In February 2016, a collision at the intersection killed three members of a Bethesda family on their way to a school play at Walt Whitman High School after they were hit by another vehicle travelling 115 miles per hour.

