Late responses to adenoviral-mediated transfer of the aquaporin-1...

E-mail: [email protected] Received 21 September 2016; Revised 9 December 2016; Accepted 14 December 2016 Accepted article preview online 20 December 2016; Advance online publication 19 January 2017 We evaluated late effects of AdhAQP1 administration in five subjects in a clinical trial for radiation-induced salivary hypofunction . All were identified as initially responding to human aquaporin-1 gene transfer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gene Therapy.