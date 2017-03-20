Katona to Step Down as Pediatrics Cha...

Katona to Step Down as Pediatrics Chair at 'America's Medical School'

Bethesda, MD - Retired Navy Captain Ildy M. Katona will step down as chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in late May, after more than two decades in the position. School of Medicine Dean Dr. Arthur L. Kellermann made the announcement to the University community March 21, stating that Katona will step down following Commencement, May 20, but will "remain an active member of the School's teaching faculty."

