First tidal energy turbine deployed off Scotland coast
The installation, part of the MeyGen project, is designed to to provide clean, sustainable power for up to 175,000 homes. Atlantis Resources Limited has deployed the AR1500 tidal energy turbine that features composite turbine blades as well as new Lockheed Martin technology off the coast of Scotland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Composites Technology.
Add your comments below
Bethesda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Religion and Lying: Thou shalt not speak altern...
|Feb 25
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag...
|Dec '16
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|44
|Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Ani
|2
|Police: Thieves steal BMW, 25 iPads from school... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SAM
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bethesda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC