Few Military Doctors Well-Trained in Transgender Care: Study

Transgender people serving in the U.S. military may be hard-pressed to find a doctor who's knowledgeable about their needs, a new study suggests. Surveying 180 military doctors and other care providers, researchers found few were adequately trained to prescribe cross-hormone therapy for "gender dysphoria" -- strong feelings of identification with the opposite gender.

