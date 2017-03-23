Directors dealings: Abcam's top ranks buy-in after Trump sinks shares

Abcam's top ranks bought into the company in the days following a report of deep cuts to come at one of the worldA s top medical research centres, which sent the shares reeling lower. Boss Alan Hirzel and Gavin Wood, the company's finance chief, picked up A 50,340 and A 48,999-worth of stock, respectively, on 17 March, the company said in a statement.

