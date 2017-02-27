David Flueck has been named Senior Vice President, Loyalty at Marriott International, Inc. in Be...
Marriott International has announced David Flueck has been appointed to the position of Senior Vice President, Loyalty. In addition to overseeing Marriott's award winning loyalty programs, Marriott Rewards, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards, and Starwood Preferred Guest , Mr Flueck will provide global leadership and strategic direction for the future combined loyalty program.
