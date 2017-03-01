Cokie Roberts shines a light on women...

Cokie Roberts shines a light on women who shaped early America in 'Ladies of Liberty'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A simple question has inspired Cokie Roberts to research and write a stack of history books, some for children, some for adults: "What were the women doing?" As a journalist based in Washington, D.C., Roberts reported on government and politics for years before she started to write about the early days of the United States. "During my regular work, I was constantly going back and reading what the Founding Fathers said about a balanced budge, or the right to bear arms or religion in the public square or why you have to be born in America to be president," Roberts said recently, speaking by phone from her home in Bethesda, Maryland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethesda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Religion and Lying: Thou shalt not speak altern... Feb 25 yehoshooah adam 1
News Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag... Dec '16 Imprtnrd 10
Election Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10) Nov '16 C Welles 44
Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road Oct '16 Ani 2
News Police: Thieves steal BMW, 25 iPads from school... (Jul '16) Jul '16 SAM 2
See all Bethesda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethesda Forum Now

Bethesda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethesda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Bethesda, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,633 • Total comments across all topics: 279,261,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC