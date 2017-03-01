Cokie Roberts shines a light on women who shaped early America in 'Ladies of Liberty'
A simple question has inspired Cokie Roberts to research and write a stack of history books, some for children, some for adults: "What were the women doing?" As a journalist based in Washington, D.C., Roberts reported on government and politics for years before she started to write about the early days of the United States. "During my regular work, I was constantly going back and reading what the Founding Fathers said about a balanced budge, or the right to bear arms or religion in the public square or why you have to be born in America to be president," Roberts said recently, speaking by phone from her home in Bethesda, Maryland.
