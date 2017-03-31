Cancer survivors gather

Cancer survivors gather

Friday Mar 31 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Cancer survivor and keynote speaker Allison Thomas talks about her experience with cancer and how she benefited from Southeastern Cancer Care during the annual Cures for the Colors banquet Thursday night at First Pentecostal Holiness Church. Richard Yearwood, 69, smiles as he is announced as the oldest cancer survivor at the annual Cures for the Colors banquet after winning a raffle prize at First Pentecostal Holiness Church Thursday night.

