Cancer survivors gather
Cancer survivor and keynote speaker Allison Thomas talks about her experience with cancer and how she benefited from Southeastern Cancer Care during the annual Cures for the Colors banquet Thursday night at First Pentecostal Holiness Church. Richard Yearwood, 69, smiles as he is announced as the oldest cancer survivor at the annual Cures for the Colors banquet after winning a raffle prize at First Pentecostal Holiness Church Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Bethesda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar 27
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Religion and Lying: Thou shalt not speak altern...
|Feb '17
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag...
|Dec '16
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|44
|Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Ani
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bethesda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC