Bethesda, MD Series 'Institute of Musical Traditions'...
On Sunday, April 2nd, France's acoustic guitar master Pierre Bensusan continues his 40 date tour of the USA and Canada with a concert presented by the Institute of Musical Traditions at Saint Mark Presbyterian Church in Rockville, MD ! Winner of the Independent Music Award, in the Live Performance Album category for his latest triple live album "Encore" , "Rose d'Or" of the Montreux Festival for his first album, "Prs de Paris" , "Best World Music Guitar Player " by the readers of Guitar Player Magazine , Bensusan is recognized as one of the premier musicians of our time. Students & Children: $15 advance, $20 door $2 per ticket box office fee added to all purchases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Bethesda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|14 hr
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Religion and Lying: Thou shalt not speak altern...
|Feb 25
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag...
|Dec '16
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|44
|Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Ani
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bethesda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC