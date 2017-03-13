Another Obesity Downside: Higher Esop...

Another Obesity Downside: Higher Esophageal Cancer Risk

Overweight 20-somethings dramatically increase their risk of esophageal and stomach cancer if they become obese later in life, a new study suggests. The research indicated that people who were overweight in their 20s had a 60 percent to 80 percent increased risk of developing these cancers, compared with those who maintained a normal weight throughout their life, researchers said.

