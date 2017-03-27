A novel DLX3-PKC integrated signaling...

A novel DLX3-PKC integrated signaling network drives keratinocyte differentiation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cell Death and Differentiation

Cell Death and Differentiation 24, 717–730; doi:10.1038/cdd.2017.5; published online 10 February 2017 NIH, Building 50, Room 1523, Bethesda, MD 20892, USA. Tel: 301 435 7842; Fax: 301 435 7910; E-mail: [email protected] Epidermal homeostasis relies on a well-defined transcriptional control of keratinocyte proliferation and differentiation, which is critical to prevent skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis or cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cell Death and Differentiation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethesda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar 27 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Religion and Lying: Thou shalt not speak altern... Feb '17 yehoshooah adam 1
News Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag... Dec '16 Imprtnrd 10
Election Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10) Nov '16 C Welles 44
Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road (Sep '16) Oct '16 Ani 2
See all Bethesda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethesda Forum Now

Bethesda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethesda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bethesda, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,158 • Total comments across all topics: 279,961,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC