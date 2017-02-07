Young Artists of America at Strathmor...

Young Artists of America at Strathmore Presents World Premiere of The ...

Young Artists of America at Strathmore is thrilled to announce the world premiere of The Circle of Life: The Songs of Tim Rice in Concert which will take place on March 12th, 2017 at 5:00pm at the Music Center at Strathmore. It will feature over 250 artists from the Young Artists of America Orchestra, Vocal Ensemble and YAAjunior, as well as the Walt Whitman High School Combined Choruses and dancers from Studio Dans in Fulton, MD.

