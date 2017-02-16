Word on the Hill: Love Is in the Air

Word on the Hill: Love Is in the Air

Tuesday Feb 14

On Valentine's Day 2005, California Sen. Barbara Boxer received about 4,000 roses in her Hart building office from supporters. Boxer donated the flowers to injured military members at Walter Reed Naval Hospital in Bethesda Maryland.

