With Growth Inevitable, Montgomery Co. Struggles With School Capacity

The population in Montgomery County is only projected to keep growing, especially in its urban centers, which could exacerbate already-growing school capacity problems. In the meantime, Montgomery County Council Chairman Roger Berliner is asking the school system to come up with a master plan to address school capacity issues.

