Weight gain throughout life may raise risk of esophageal, stomach cancers

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Medical News Today

New research further supports the link between excess weight and cancer, after finding that gradually gaining weight from the age of 20 to the point of obesity may triple the risk of developing esophageal and stomach cancers in later life. The study - led by Dr. Jessica Petrick of the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, MD - was recently published in the British Journal of Cancer .

