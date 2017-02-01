The Nine Lives of Cat Marnell

The Nine Lives of Cat Marnell

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: RollingStone

It took three years, two stints in rehab and one heroin overdose to write her memoir - but now the former xoJane writer is back It took three years, two stints in rehab and one heroin overdose to write her memoir - but now the former xoJane writer is back The busy corner between Doyers Street and Chatham Square used to be known as "Bloody Angle" when Chinese gangsters fought each other with hatchets, but it no longer looks dangerous – and neither does the woman leaning up against a wall in a light blue wig. Cat Marnell – the 5-foot-2 party-girl author who, at 34, is re-launching her career for the second time – gives her wig a little flip and sparks a Marlboro Ultra Light.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethesda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag... Dec '16 Imprtnrd 10
Election Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10) Nov '16 C Welles 44
Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road Oct '16 Ani 2
News Police: Thieves steal BMW, 25 iPads from school... (Jul '16) Jul '16 SAM 2
Saving Money (Jun '16) Jun '16 Goodness of Money 1
See all Bethesda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethesda Forum Now

Bethesda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethesda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Bethesda, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,241 • Total comments across all topics: 278,523,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC