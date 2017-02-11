The Meridian Group acquires Tysons Me...

The Meridian Group acquires Tysons Metro Center

The Meridian Group has acquired Tysons Metro Center, a four-building Class A office portfolio near one of its existing properties at Tysons. Meridian purchased the 763,965-square-foot portfolio for $227 million from an affiliate of Beacon Capital Partners, according to Holliday Fenoglio Fowler , which represented the seller.

