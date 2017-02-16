Special Operations Command expects TALOS 'Iron Man' suit testing by summer 2018
U.S. military officials say that testing on the Pentagon's "Iron Man" suit for special operations forces will begin in summer 2018. The Pentagon tasked its best and brightest four years ago to come up with a suit that would protect elite warfighters during hostage rescue operations and similar missions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Bethesda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag...
|Dec '16
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|44
|Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road
|Oct '16
|Ani
|2
|Police: Thieves steal BMW, 25 iPads from school... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SAM
|2
|Saving Money (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Goodness of Money
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bethesda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC