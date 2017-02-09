Residents march to be the voice for the unborn
"Life is winning," Vice President Mike Pence told a crowd of thousands on Jan. 27 in Washington D.C. Among the crowd were 57 Putnam County residents. The residents were attending the annual March for Life that has been held annually in Washington D.C. since the nationwide legalization of abortion in 1973.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Putnam County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Bethesda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag...
|Dec '16
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|44
|Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road
|Oct '16
|Ani
|2
|Police: Thieves steal BMW, 25 iPads from school... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SAM
|2
|Saving Money (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Goodness of Money
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bethesda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC