Religion and Lying: Thou shalt not speak alternative facts
There are 1 comment on the Anniston Star story from Friday Feb 24, titled Religion and Lying: Thou shalt not speak alternative facts. In it, Anniston Star reports that:
These words have been cast around as questions arise about statements President Trump and his administration have made on Russia, his family's business activities and crowd numbers attending his inauguration and subsequent protests. What do the Abrahamic religious traditions say? Is lying always wrong, or is it sometimes acceptable to knowingly tell a lie? What are the moral and spiritual consequences of telling a lie? And what is the moral and spiritual fallout of knowingly allowing someone else's lie to go unchallenged? On Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, when Jews repent before God for the sins they have committed in the previous year, inappropriate or untrue speech is considered one of the most serious transgressions.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Anniston Star.
|
“Here again in The Torah”
Since: Nov 13
2,075
Denver Colorado 80218
|
#1 Saturday
the two basic forms of lying, the victemless and the victemizing. the victemless lie, aka the fishermans lie that is not meant to harm anyone intentionally or unintentionally. and the lie of deceit, used to do intentional or unintentional harm.
most liars are not aware of their lying, since it is based on their false taught perspectives. and in fact unless you are ELOHEEM, or THEIR Son Adam. i, would be very scheptical of any claim that you told no lies inadvertantly or wantonly.
so no i do not believe you shall be condemned forever for telling a victemless lie. since even the most funny jokes, are a method of victemless lie.
in fact the reason why we, all do not see things the same way is because of diverse taught lies. the cold war, and all other wars were the result of opposition lying. all hostility, is the result of opposition in diverse ways of lying.
so one, must be carful that their range of lying does not cross over into any unintentional or intentional physical harmful state to others.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Bethesda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag...
|Dec '16
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|44
|Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road
|Oct '16
|Ani
|2
|Police: Thieves steal BMW, 25 iPads from school... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SAM
|2
|Saving Money (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Goodness of Money
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bethesda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC