'Queen Symphony' honors queer band
Maryland Classic Youth Orchestras present "The Queen Symphony: an homage to Freddie Mercury and Queen" at the Music Center at Strathmore on "The Queen Symphony" by Tolga Kashif is a work based on the melodies of popular Queen anthems such as "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You," We Are the Champions" and "Who Wants to Live Forever." Maryland Classic Youth Orchestras' Philharmonic orchestra, the National Philharmonic Chorale and Strathmore Children's Chorus will perform.
