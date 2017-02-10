Proposed Legislation, CMS Guidance Portend Advancements for Pharmacists
BETHESDA, MD 13 Feb 2017 - Federal efforts to advance pharmacists' role in healthcare got off to a fast start in January with developments including the following: On January 12, Senator Charles E. Grassley and 26 colleagues reintroduced the Pharmacy and Medically Underserved Areas Enhancement Act addressing "flexibilities that states may have to facilitate timely access to specific drugs by expanding the scope of practice and services that can be provided by pharmacists." On January 20, Representative Brett Guthrie and 107 colleagues reintroduced the Pharmacy and Medically Underserved Areas Enhancement Act Congress.
