Post-Doctoral Fellow

Specifically, we are interested in uncovering the causal links between the neural activity in the ventral stream of the visual pathway and object perception. Potential projects include: electrophysiological recording of the neural activity in the inferior temporal cortex and its satellite subcortical regions, microstimulation of neural populations in IT cortex, optogenetic and pharmacological perturbation of the ventral stream neural activity and utilizing a combination of recording and perturbation techniques to study the circuit dynamics of the ventral stream during object recognition behavior.

