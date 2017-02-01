Post-Doctoral Fellow
Specifically, we are interested in uncovering the causal links between the neural activity in the ventral stream of the visual pathway and object perception. Potential projects include: electrophysiological recording of the neural activity in the inferior temporal cortex and its satellite subcortical regions, microstimulation of neural populations in IT cortex, optogenetic and pharmacological perturbation of the ventral stream neural activity and utilizing a combination of recording and perturbation techniques to study the circuit dynamics of the ventral stream during object recognition behavior.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nature Neuroscience.
Add your comments below
Bethesda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag...
|Dec '16
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|44
|Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road
|Oct '16
|Ani
|2
|Police: Thieves steal BMW, 25 iPads from school... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SAM
|2
|Saving Money (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Goodness of Money
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bethesda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC