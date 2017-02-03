Omarosa hospitalized after injury at White House
Omarosa Manigault, director of communications for the White House's Office of Public Liaison for President Donald Trump, spotted leaving 'The View' in NYC wearing an orthopedic walking boot on Jan. 27. The former "Apprentice" cast member - who was named assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of the Public Liaison last month - was spotted wearing a boot following an injury last month, TMZ reported . Omarosa Manigault - or simply Omarosa - was placed in a walking boot, but it is unclear if she broke any bones.
