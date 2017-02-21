new Montgomery Co. planners order grounds examined for burial site
Residents concerned about what's underneath part of the proposed Westwood Shopping Center development site in Bethesda brought their issues forward at a Montgomery County Planning and Zoning meeting Thursday. According to members of the 100-year-old Macedonia Baptist Church on River Road, a small parking area that's part of the development plan was once the site of a burial ground that was paved over in the 1950s.
