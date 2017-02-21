new Momentum grows to turn Bethesda p...

new Momentum grows to turn Bethesda parking into parks

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

An effort to turn parking lots in downtown Bethesda, Maryland, into community parks is gaining momentum as a coalition pushing for the change has gathered hundreds of signatures with an online petition. As of Thursday, more than 640 people had signed the petition in support of turning four Montgomery County-owned lots off Wisconsin Avenue into new green space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethesda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag... Dec '16 Imprtnrd 10
Election Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10) Nov '16 C Welles 44
Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road Oct '16 Ani 2
News Police: Thieves steal BMW, 25 iPads from school... (Jul '16) Jul '16 SAM 2
Saving Money (Jun '16) Jun '16 Goodness of Money 1
See all Bethesda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethesda Forum Now

Bethesda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethesda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bethesda, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,405 • Total comments across all topics: 279,099,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC