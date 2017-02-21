new Momentum grows to turn Bethesda parking into parks
An effort to turn parking lots in downtown Bethesda, Maryland, into community parks is gaining momentum as a coalition pushing for the change has gathered hundreds of signatures with an online petition. As of Thursday, more than 640 people had signed the petition in support of turning four Montgomery County-owned lots off Wisconsin Avenue into new green space.
