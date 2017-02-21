new Md. bill would ticket drivers who block 4-way intersections
Drivers who enter an intersection but fail to cross it by the time the light turns red would be subject to a ticket and fine under a "don't block the box" bill that's advancing through the General Assembly. The goal of the bill is to address the problem of traffic congestion, to make the state's roadways and intersections safer and to increase the road capacity during busy hours, said Del.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Bethesda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag...
|Dec '16
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|44
|Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road
|Oct '16
|Ani
|2
|Police: Thieves steal BMW, 25 iPads from school... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SAM
|2
|Saving Money (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Goodness of Money
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bethesda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC