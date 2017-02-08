Neil Gorsuch Didn't Start Fascism Club
No. Gorsuch's senior yearbook jokingly says that he was the founder and president of the "Fascism Forever Club" at Georgetown Preparatory School. Despite what his 1985 yearbook says, Judge Neil Gorsuch did not start a "Fascism Forever Club" at Georgetown Preparatory School.
