Nationally Recognized Industry Leader, Keith D. Reuben, Joins Housing & Healthcare Finance as CEO
As an industry veteran, Reuben will be leading the company's ongoing expansion efforts, bringing with him 20 years of experience in healthcare and specialty commercial lending. Additionally, HHC has announced that Erik Lindenauer will serve as the firm's Executive Chairman, and Richard Lerner will serve as the firm's Executive Vice Chairman.
