Mosquito saliva vaccine? NIH tests new way to fight illness

Wanted: 60 people willing to be bitten by mosquitoes to test a new kind of vaccine - one that acts against the bugs' saliva. Rather than separate vaccines against Zika or other mosquito-borne diseases, the new approach aims to protect against multiple infections by triggering the immune system to rev up in response to the bite itself.

