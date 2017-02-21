Mosquito saliva vaccine? NIH tests new way to fight illness
Wanted: 60 people willing to be bitten by mosquitoes to test a new kind of vaccine - one that acts against the bugs' saliva. Rather than separate vaccines against Zika or other mosquito-borne diseases, the new approach aims to protect against multiple infections by triggering the immune system to rev up in response to the bite itself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Bethesda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag...
|Dec '16
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|44
|Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road
|Oct '16
|Ani
|2
|Police: Thieves steal BMW, 25 iPads from school... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SAM
|2
|Saving Money (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Goodness of Money
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bethesda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC