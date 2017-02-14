Long & Foster Welcomes The Lise Howe Group
The Lise Howe Group has joined Long & Foster Real Estate in the Bethesda, Md., metropolitan area, the company recently announced. The group, led by founder Lise Howe, has over 30 years of experience.
