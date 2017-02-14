Long & Foster Welcomes The Lise Howe ...

Long & Foster Welcomes The Lise Howe Group

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Natl. Relocation & Real Estate

The Lise Howe Group has joined Long & Foster Real Estate in the Bethesda, Md., metropolitan area, the company recently announced. The group, led by founder Lise Howe, has over 30 years of experience.

Read more at Natl. Relocation & Real Estate.

