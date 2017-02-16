Lockheed Martin, Pentagon reach deal ...

Lockheed Martin, Pentagon reach deal for "lowest-priced" F-35s in program history

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Composites Technology

The U.S. Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin have struck a deal on the lowest-priced F-35 Lightning II aircraft to date marking the first time the price for an F-35A is below $100 million. The contract is for 90 stealth fighter aircraft and represents more than a 60% price reduction for the F-35A variant since the first LRIP-1 contract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Composites Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethesda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag... Dec '16 Imprtnrd 10
Election Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10) Nov '16 C Welles 44
Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road Oct '16 Ani 2
News Police: Thieves steal BMW, 25 iPads from school... (Jul '16) Jul '16 SAM 2
Saving Money (Jun '16) Jun '16 Goodness of Money 1
See all Bethesda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethesda Forum Now

Bethesda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethesda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Bethesda, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,226 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC