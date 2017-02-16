Lockheed Martin, Pentagon reach deal for "lowest-priced" F-35s in program history
The U.S. Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin have struck a deal on the lowest-priced F-35 Lightning II aircraft to date marking the first time the price for an F-35A is below $100 million. The contract is for 90 stealth fighter aircraft and represents more than a 60% price reduction for the F-35A variant since the first LRIP-1 contract.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Composites Technology.
Add your comments below
Bethesda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag...
|Dec '16
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|44
|Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road
|Oct '16
|Ani
|2
|Police: Thieves steal BMW, 25 iPads from school... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SAM
|2
|Saving Money (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Goodness of Money
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bethesda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC