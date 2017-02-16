Lockheed Martin, Pentagon reach deal for "lowest-priced" F-35s in program history

The U.S. Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin have struck a deal on the lowest-priced F-35 Lightning II aircraft to date marking the first time the price for an F-35A is below $100 million. The contract is for 90 stealth fighter aircraft and represents more than a 60% price reduction for the F-35A variant since the first LRIP-1 contract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Composites Technology.