Letting weight creep up triples cancer risk

Letting your weight creep up between your twenties and fifties triples the risk of developing cancer of the stomach and oesophagus Men and women who pile on the pounds during the course of their lives are three times more likely to succumb to a deadly type of cancer, research shows. Those who go from being overweight in their 20s to obese in their 50s are at far higher risk of tumours in the oesophagus and stomach.

