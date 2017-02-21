Infectious disease: Autoimmunity in nodding syndrome
In Tanzania, Uganda and South Sudan, nodding syndrome causes children's heads to drop and results in epileptic seizures, cognitive impairment and sometimes death. Although people with the syndrome are often infected with the parasitic worm Onchocerca volvulus , researchers have not found a causal link between the two.
