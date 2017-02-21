IGC Announces Third Quarter Financial Results
India Globalization Capital, Inc. announced financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016 for the fiscal year that ends March 31, 2017 . Revenue for fiscal Q3 2017 was $250,000 compared to $1,085,000 for fiscal Q3 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethesda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag...
|Dec '16
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|44
|Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road
|Oct '16
|Ani
|2
|Police: Thieves steal BMW, 25 iPads from school... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SAM
|2
|Saving Money (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Goodness of Money
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bethesda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC