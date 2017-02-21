IGC Announces Third Quarter Financial...

IGC Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

India Globalization Capital, Inc. announced financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016 for the fiscal year that ends March 31, 2017 . Revenue for fiscal Q3 2017 was $250,000 compared to $1,085,000 for fiscal Q3 2016.

