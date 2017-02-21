Glamorous Wounds
Cat Marnell, the madcap former beauty editor who parlayed her drug addiction into a blogging platform at xoJane , didn't start her memoir until the day it was due. That book, How to Murder Your Life , emerged three years later, but it still feels like something Marnell dashed off in 24 hours while on speed.
Bethesda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Religion and Lying: Thou shalt not speak altern...
|Sat
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag...
|Dec '16
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|44
|Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road
|Oct '16
|Ani
|2
|Police: Thieves steal BMW, 25 iPads from school... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SAM
|2
