Genetic Studies on the Tripartite Glu...

Genetic Studies on the Tripartite Glutamate Synapse in the...

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Neuropsychopharmacology

Treatment options for these mood disorders are currently suboptimal for many patients; however, specific genetic variables may be involved in both pathophysiology and response to treatment. Agents such as the glutamatergic modulator ketamine are effective in treatment-resistant mood disorders, underscoring the potential importance of the glutamatergic system as a target for improved therapeutics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neuropsychopharmacology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethesda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag... Dec '16 Imprtnrd 10
Election Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10) Nov '16 C Welles 44
Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road Oct '16 Ani 2
News Police: Thieves steal BMW, 25 iPads from school... (Jul '16) Jul '16 SAM 2
Saving Money (Jun '16) Jun '16 Goodness of Money 1
See all Bethesda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethesda Forum Now

Bethesda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethesda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

Bethesda, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,935 • Total comments across all topics: 278,726,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC