Former VP Joe Biden surprises preschoolers, takes fun group photo together with them
Nearly two weeks after leaving office, former Vice President Joe Biden was back in the D.C. area and surprised a group of preschoolers on Monday. Biden stopped by the building that houses The Goddard School in Bethesda, Maryland and encountered the youngsters as they passed through the lobby of the building.
