Dr. Glenn Eisen Now Leads GIQuIC National Endoscopy Quality Registry

BETHESDA, MD, February 13, 2017 - Glenn M. Eisen, MD, MPH, FACG, FASGE, is now the President and Chair of the Board of Directors of the GI Quality Improvement Consortium , a national endoscopic registry and clinical benchmarking tool for gastroenterologists. Dr. Eisen assumes this role from Irving M. Pike, MD, FACG, FASGE, who is President-Elect of the American College of Gastroenterology .

